Stewart Title Announces the Opening of a New European Underwriter

Stewart Title Limited, the underwriter for Stewart’s transactions in the United Kingdom, The Bahamas and Australia (and previously in Europe), announced today the opening of a new underwriter in Malta. The new underwriter will operate under the name Stewart Title Europe Limited and will handle all transactions in the European Union.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Stewart that will allow us to continue to support our customers across Europe with world-class title and underwriting services,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO. “As we continue to build the Premier Title Services Company across the globe, it’s investments and growth like this that add to an already strong market offering in Europe.”

“At Stewart, there has been a great deal of change over the past year, all of which has been positive and positioned us for future growth,” said Steven Lessack, Stewart Group President. “Our new entity in Europe has been established to support this growth. We are pleased to continue offering our clients a strong title insurance partner in the region with the underwriting expertise and first-in-class service that has become a trademark of the Stewart brand.”

Stewart Title Europe Limited will maintain its local underwriting contacts across the region providing the breadth of experience, market familiarity and peace of mind that clients have come to expect. Stewart’s long history in Europe, the noteworthy deals it has underwritten in the region and its financial strength, all speak to its ability to provide clients with the best possible support.

Transactions in the United Kingdom will continue to be processed by Stewart Title Limited, the company’s London-based underwriter for the United Kingdom.

The new Malta office will be located at Junction Business Centre, 1st Floor, Sqaq Lourdes, St Julian’s SWQ 3334 Malta.

For additional information, visit www.stewarteu.com.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

About Stewart Title Limited

Stewart Title Limited is a title insurance company authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Stewart Title Limited is the underwriter for Stewart’s transactions in the United Kingdom, The Bahamas and Australia. The company’s subsidiary company Stewart Title Europe Limited is the underwriter for its transactions in the European Union. The company offers title insurance policies that help its clients creatively overcome difficult title situations so they can close their transactions efficiently and securely. More information can be found at stewartuk.com or stewarteu.com.

