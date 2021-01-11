 

Boise Cascade Company Announces the Opening of a Second Door Shop in Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 21:15  |  45   |   |   

Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) has announced the opening of a new door shop in the Houston market.

The 160,000 square-foot facility will serve approximately 900 customers from the Building Materials Distribution’s (BMD) Houston Distribution Center. This new shop will assemble Therma-Tru exterior doors and offer PrismaGuard premium stain and paint finishing options, along with Therma-Tru Composite Frames featuring Tru-Guard Composite Technology. It will also offer Simpson high quality wood entry and interior pre-hung door units. Boise Cascade expects to start producing doors in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

“This door shop expansion aligns with our strategy for growth with key supplier partners,” said Nick Stokes, Executive Vice President. “Therma-Tru is a well-respected brand known for style variety, security and durability.”

“We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our capabilities with Therma-Tru to support our dealers in the Houston and surrounding markets, as well as the western half of Louisiana,” said Rick Halfmann, Houston Branch Manager. “Our Dallas door shop opened in May of 2020 and is ramping up nicely; we will begin servicing the Houston market from Dallas later this quarter in preparation of the opening of our new Houston facility.”

The addition represents Boise Cascade’s ninth door shop in the U.S., and second in Texas. “We’re proud to be working closely with Therma-Tru as a key supplier to all nine of our door locations, and across the entire state of Texas,” said Bud Skinner, BMD Southwest Region Manager. Both Boise Cascade and Therma-Tru share a strong commitment to customers by providing superior quality products, operational efficiency, and competitive pricing.”

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. Visit www.bc.com.

About Therma-Tru

Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass door inserts, sidelites and transoms, and door system components. Visit www.thermatru.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward looking” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, they are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual events to differ from the expectations expressed in this release. Factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

Boise Cascade Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boise Cascade Company Announces the Opening of a Second Door Shop in Texas Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) has announced the opening of a new door shop in the Houston market. The 160,000 square-foot facility will serve approximately 900 customers from the Building Materials Distribution’s (BMD) Houston …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity