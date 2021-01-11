H.B. Fuller to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Jan. 25, 2021

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced plans to report its financial results for the three-month and fiscal year periods ended Nov. 28, 2020, in a press release issued after the market close on Jan. 25, 2021. The company will hold a conference call on Jan. 26, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. CST (10:30 a.m. EST) to discuss its results and its planning assumptions for fiscal year 2021.

Interested parties can access the company’s press release and listen to the conference call on a live webcast available on the company’s website at https://investors.hbfuller.com. Participants should access the webcast prior to the start of the conference call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above. Accompanying presentation slides will be available approximately 30 minutes prior to the call, and the webcast will be archived on the company's website.