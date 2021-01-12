 

 Alexion Highlights Commercial, Clinical and Financial Progress at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021   

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced recent commercial, clinical and financial progress and upcoming 2021 milestones, which will be detailed today in the company’s presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

“Over the course of past year, Alexion has continued to execute on its value-creation strategy and delivered on the potential of its robust portfolio and clinical pipeline, giving us great momentum as we enter 2021. I am very proud of the hard work of all our teams who continue to be so dedicated to serving patients across the globe,” said Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Alexion. “For almost 30 years, Alexion has been committed to transforming the lives of those impacted by rare diseases and devastating conditions, and the company remains focused on advancing its innovative therapies and pipeline to drive value for patients and shareholders once we are part of AstraZeneca.”

Robust Portfolio Positions Alexion for Growth

Alexion continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas, with a pipeline of more than 20 development programs across seven rare disease franchises. The company has the ambition to deliver double-digit topline growth through 2025, targeting $9 to $10 billion in global revenue. This revenue target is expected to be driven by the continued growth of Alexion’s neurology franchise; expansion of ANDEXXA/ONDEXXYA [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo] into new indications and geographies; sustainable paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and growing atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and metabolics businesses; and initial revenue contributions from 10 potential new launches by 2023.

Amidst COVID-19 pressures throughout 2020, Alexion added more than 700 U.S. neurology patients over the course of the year, and now serves nearly 2,600 patients in the U.S. The company remains on track to reach its stated long-term ambition to treat roughly 7,500 people with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in the United States by year end 2025.

Continued Pipeline Progress

Alexion remains confident in the sustainability and growth potential of its innovative pipeline. Over the course of 2020, the company has built upon, and expanded its expertise in terminal complement inhibition and other areas. Select pipeline updates, since third quarter results were reported in October 2020, regarding promising individual programs and broader platform opportunities include:

