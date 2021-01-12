 

VMware Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been named the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). VMware Workspace ONE, a digital workspace platform, was evaluated as part of this program.

“This year IT organizations undertook the Herculean effort of rapidly setting up and maintaining ongoing support for a fully-distributed workforce. For our customers, Workspace ONE was critical in this effort as it provides cloud-first management with context-aware security features to keep employees productive and engaged wherever they are working,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “Our customers overcame incredible IT and business continuity challenges this year and we’re honored to receive this distinction. We view it as validation of our platform strategy as we continue to enhance Workspace ONE to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. To qualify for Customers’ Choice distinction, a product must achieve an overall rating equal to or higher than the mean rating for that market. In addition, the product must receive more than 50 eligible published customer reviews during a one-year submission period.

Workspace ONE received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 with more than half of 73 respondents giving it five stars as of January 6, 2021. Examples of Workspace ONE customer feedback submitted as part of the Gartner Peer Insights program are available here.

Last year, VMware was also named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)1 and scored highest in 3 out of 4 use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for UEM Tools2.

Whatever device employees choose to use, a distributed workforce requires modern management with intrinsic security features built in. With Workspace ONE, IT teams can better protect remote endpoints that are accessing organizational assets while delivering a digital workspace that empowers employees to be engaged and productive, right from the start.

Additional Resources

Footnotes:

1. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management, August 10, 2020

2. Gartner, 2020 Critical Capabilities for UEM Tools, August 18, 2020

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

This press release may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

VMware Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VMware Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been named the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). VMware Workspace ONE, a digital workspace platform, was evaluated as part of this program. “This year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
VMware to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.05.20
23
VMWare - Cloud-Computing-Profiteur?