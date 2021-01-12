VMware Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

“This year IT organizations undertook the Herculean effort of rapidly setting up and maintaining ongoing support for a fully-distributed workforce. For our customers, Workspace ONE was critical in this effort as it provides cloud-first management with context-aware security features to keep employees productive and engaged wherever they are working,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “Our customers overcame incredible IT and business continuity challenges this year and we’re honored to receive this distinction. We view it as validation of our platform strategy as we continue to enhance Workspace ONE to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been named the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). VMware Workspace ONE, a digital workspace platform, was evaluated as part of this program.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. To qualify for Customers’ Choice distinction, a product must achieve an overall rating equal to or higher than the mean rating for that market. In addition, the product must receive more than 50 eligible published customer reviews during a one-year submission period.

Workspace ONE received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 with more than half of 73 respondents giving it five stars as of January 6, 2021. Examples of Workspace ONE customer feedback submitted as part of the Gartner Peer Insights program are available here.

Last year, VMware was also named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)1 and scored highest in 3 out of 4 use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for UEM Tools2.

Whatever device employees choose to use, a distributed workforce requires modern management with intrinsic security features built in. With Workspace ONE, IT teams can better protect remote endpoints that are accessing organizational assets while delivering a digital workspace that empowers employees to be engaged and productive, right from the start.

Additional Resources

Footnotes:

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

This press release may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

