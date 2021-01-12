Atlas Air Worldwide Orders Four New Boeing 747-8 Freighters

The company’s business model provides the flexibility to operate these new aircraft for customers or take advantage of dry-leasing opportunities through its Titan Aviation Leasing subsidiary.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) announced today it has ordered four new Boeing 747-8 freighters in a transaction that furthers the company’s strategic growth plan. The aircraft will enable the company to meet strong customer demand in the airfreight market, particularly the fast-growing e-commerce and express sectors.

The Boeing 747-8 freighter is the most capable, technologically advanced and environmentally conscious widebody freighter. The 747-8F provides 20% higher payload capacity and 16% lower fuel consumption than the very capable 747-400F, and has 25% higher capacity than the new-technology 777-200LRF. It is also the only factory-built freighter with nose-loading capability in production, which will serve the long-term needs of the airfreight market. Atlas is the world’s largest operator of Boeing 747 freighter aircraft, with a total of 53 in its current fleet, including 10 747-8Fs, 34 747-400Fs, five passenger 747-400s, and four Large Cargo Freighters (LCFs).

Atlas’ investment in these new aircraft underscores its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship through the reduction of noise, aircraft emissions and resource consumption. The 747-8F meets or exceeds the strictest International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) emissions standards and meets global noise regulations with unlimited deployment. The advanced engines on the 747-8F reduce noise by approximately 30% compared to the previous generation of aircraft.

“The 747-8F is the best and most versatile widebody freighter in the market, and we are excited to bolster our fleet with the acquisition of these four aircraft,” said John W. Dietrich, Atlas Air Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dietrich continued: “This significant growth opportunity will enable us to capitalize on strong demand and deliver value for our existing and prospective customers. The efficiency and capability of the 747-8F further complements our longstanding focus on leading-edge technology. Dedicated freighters – like those operated by our Atlas, Polar and Southern subsidiaries – will continue to be in demand as the global airfreight market, particularly the e-commerce and express sectors, continues to grow. We look forward to continuing to provide world-class service to our customers.”