Five9 Agent Assist and Inference Studio Platform Win 2021 BIG Innovation Awards

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that Five9 Agent Assist has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. In addition to the recognition of the Five9 Agent Assist product, the Business Intelligence Group has also awarded the Inference Studio Platform, from Inference Solutions, the Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) provider recently acquired by Five9.

Five9 Agent Assist is an innovative conversational AI solution that provides contact center agents with real-time transcripts, call summaries, guidance and reminders. Agent Assist is powered by Google Contact Center AI combined with the Five9 proprietary AI model generation methodology and assisted summary ML algorithms - making it an industry-first that transforms agent performance in the contact center. With this combination, calls between agents and customers are analyzed in real-time using speech recognition and natural language processing. Based on this analysis, real-time guidance and reminders are provided to the agents allowing them to better serve their customers. Real-time call transcription and call summaries allow agents to spend less time capturing information and more time providing quick and efficient customer service.

“Five9 Agent Assist is a practical AI solution designed to provide tangible, measurable ROI in the contact center,” said Jonathan Rosenberg, CTO and Head of AI at Five9. “Businesses have recognized the necessity of providing truly great customer service experiences. With Five9 Agent Assist, agents are able to focus on the customer instead of taking notes and creating call summaries - allowing them to quickly resolve the problem with the appropriate level of human empathy. We are honored that Business Intelligence Group has recognized our advancements in AI within the CCaaS space.”

In addition, Inference Studio also received an award for making it easy for businesses of any size to automate their customer care workloads with conversational self-service, empowering human service agents to focus on the more complex and highest-value activities. The code-free SaaS platform allows non-technical business users to build and manage omnichannel IVAs that leverage leading conversational AI technologies by Google, Amazon, IBM Watson, and more. Users can customize pre-built IVA templates from Studio’s Task Library or build applications from scratch with drag and drop tools. The platform gives organizations greater choice, flexibility, and control in launching applications that deliver highly engaging and efficient customer experiences.