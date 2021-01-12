 

ClearOne Enhances “The New Normal” Hybrid Work and Learning Environment with New Entry-Level and High-End Cameras

Cameras deliver new video options and specialized features to make remote collaboration better than ever particularly when paired with a free COLLABORATE Space lifetime cloud-based video application subscription.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushering in the new year with a commitment to make true-to-life video collaboration possible for everyone, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced the immediate availability of two new powerful cameras that enhance the ease and visual quality of online collaboration beyond the capabilities of integrated laptop and PC cameras.

With the new ClearOne UNITE 10, the company’s most affordable camera ever, and the feature-rich ClearOne UNITE 50 4K AF that includes Auto-Framing technology for automatic single- or multi-person capture, everyone can take on the new year with the confidence provided by stunning video that puts them in the best possible light.

“A new year presents all of us with the opportunity to improve the way we come across to our teammates in an online work or learning environment,” ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu said. “During the pandemic, we recognized that millions of people were expected to use video collaboration tools, for the first time, and the rapid societal shift to home-based and remote work left a lot of people desiring higher quality video solutions to ensure they make a good impression and enjoy reliable, clear and efficient communication.”

For users who want to upgrade from the basic camera included in their laptop or PC, ClearOne has lowered the barrier of entry with its most affordable webcam ever, the UNITE 10. The small, powerful webcam supports up to 1080p video quality and offers autofocus.

The UNITE 10 can capture five-megapixel images with a field of view up to 87 degrees, while major competitors at this price point only achieve 78-degree field of view. The UNITE 10 attaches any PC or laptop with a simple mounting bracket, and a 1.5m USB-A cable ensures simple connection to most modern computers. The UNITE 10 is also available to dealers and distributors in 20 packs for commercial sale.

The new UNITE 50 4K AF camera is a major upgrade over traditional webcams and introduces ClearOne’s new Auto-Framing technology that automatically frames meeting participants to maximize screen use through intelligent image algorithms and ePTZ automation (electronic pan, tilt and zoom).  With 4K video quality at 30 Hz, auto-focus capability, 4x digital zoom, more than 8 megapixels of total resolution and an ultra-wide 110-degree field of view, the UNITE 50 4K AF ePTZ is equally capable of delivering incredible image quality from a home office as it is at capturing all participants in an office boardroom.

