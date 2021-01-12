 

Jason Klarman Named President of FOX Nation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 18:55  |  52   |   |   

Jason Klarman has been named President of FOX Nation, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media, to whom he will continue to report. Mr. Klarman will also retain his role as Executive Vice President of Marketing for FOX News Media, overseeing all brand strategy.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “Jason is a terrific, creative and collaborative executive who was instrumental to the launch of FOX Nation in 2018. He has been integral to the platform’s success from its exceptionally high conversion rate to its low churn. We look forward to him elevating FOX Nation to new heights.”

Mr. Klarman added, “I’m excited to help take FOX Nation to the next level and build on its success over the last two years.”

In this new role, he will oversee all operations, content and subscriber acquisition of FOX Nation, as well as the continued transformation to a lifestyle and entertainment service, which he spearheaded in late 2019.

Since rejoining FOX News Media as a consultant in 2018 and later as the Executive Vice President of Marketing in 2019 after notably being part of the original team that launched FNC in 1996, he created the successful Democracy 2020 and America is Watching brand campaigns.

Most recently, Mr. Klarman also executed the successful brand extension of FOX News Books, launching FOX News Media’s seventh platform in October 2020. The publishing platform’s inaugural title, Modern Warriors by Pete Hegseth debuted at number two on Amazon and made the New York Times bestseller list in its first week. The second title, Women of the Bible by Shannon Bream, will be published in March.

Prior to FOX, Mr. Klarman served as Chief Marketing Officer for Fullscreen Media and from 2008 through 2013, he served as President of Oxygen Media, rebranding the service as a multi-platform female-centric network. From 2004-2008, Mr. Klarman was Executive Vice President of Marketing & Digital at Bravo Media, where he rebranded the pop culture service and relaunched its presence on digital, earning him recognition from Advertising Age as “Entertainment Marketer of the Year,” PROMAX as a “Brand Builder” and an EMMY finalist for Outstanding Achievement in Interactive Television.

Mr. Klarman rose to Vice President of Marketing at FOX News before departing in 2001 for USA Cable, overseeing marketing for TRIO and Newsworld International (NWI). He holds an MBA in Finance & Marketing from NYU’s Stern School of Business and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics & Political Science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the newly announced AVOD service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

