 

NGM Bio Outlines 2021 Strategic Priorities Across Its Three Therapeutic Area Portfolios, Including Liver and Metabolic Diseases, Retinal Diseases and Oncology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 22:05  |  51   |   |   

  • NGM advances its vision to build the next iconic biologics company, fueled by its in-house discovery engine
  • Significant progress made across all three therapeutic area portfolios in 2020
  • Phase 2b or Phase 3-enabling studies currently underway for three product candidates
  • Recently completed upsized underwritten public offering of common stock, which included the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $143.7 million
  • Key 2021 milestones include:
    • Planned initiation of Phase 1 studies for recently disclosed oncology candidates NGM707 and NGM438 expected in mid-2021 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively
    • Topline data readout for Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study of aldafermin in patients with NASH expected in second quarter 2021
    • Topline data readout for the dose-finding portion of the Phase 1a/1b study of NGM120 for the treatment of cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome and cancer expected in the second half of 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today outlined its key achievements in 2020 and its strategic priorities for 2021.

“2020 was a year of significant progress and growth for NGM across our pipeline, now comprising three therapeutic area portfolios – liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and oncology. We have clinical programs underway across all of these therapeutic areas, including three programs in Phase 2b or Phase 3-enabling studies. We are also pleased to be heading into 2021 with approximately $425 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities, inclusive of the proceeds of our recent equity offering, to fuel our growing pipeline,” said David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at NGM.

Dr. Woodhouse further commented, “Our vision is to build the next iconic biologics company, ultimately self-sustaining with multiple products on the market and a diverse pipeline of development candidates, all fueled by our in-house discovery engine and talented team. In 2021 we expect to make meaningful progress toward realizing that vision. We anticipate reporting topline data from our Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study of aldafermin in NASH patients in the second quarter and continue to aggressively plan for Phase 3 development. We also anticipate moving our two recently announced oncology clinical candidates, NGM707 and NGM438, into the clinic this year. Our inspiration to make progress and advance our pipeline are the many patients waiting for effective treatments.”

Seite 1 von 4


NGM Biopharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NGM Bio Outlines 2021 Strategic Priorities Across Its Three Therapeutic Area Portfolios, Including Liver and Metabolic Diseases, Retinal Diseases and Oncology NGM advances its vision to build the next iconic biologics company, fueled by its in-house discovery engineSignificant progress made across all three therapeutic area portfolios in 2020Phase 2b or Phase 3-enabling studies currently underway for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
NGM Bio Announces Pricing of Upsized $125.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
04.01.21
NGM Bio Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.05.20
4
NASH, eine schwer zu behandelnde Volkskrankheit