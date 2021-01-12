Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results at the market close on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on January 26, 2021 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the Investor Relations page of Hanmi's website at www.hanmi.com.