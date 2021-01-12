Coeur Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through February 25, 2021.