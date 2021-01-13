 

San Jose Water Files General Rate Case Application Focused On Infrastructure Replacement and Water Quality Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 00:00  |  24   |   |   

San Jose Water Company (San Jose Water), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), announced the filing of its 2021 General Rate Case (GRC) application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The application supports a $435 million capital investment program to ensure a safe and resilient water system for the customers and communities served. San Jose Water provides water service to over one million people in the greater San Jose metropolitan area. The company has served customers since 1866, and its aging infrastructure must be replaced as it reaches the end of its service life. Since 2005, San Jose Water has spent more than $1.2 billion to upgrade water infrastructure — ensuring the continued safe and reliable delivery of high-quality water service.

“At about a penny a gallon, water remains one of the greatest values and most critical resources that we rely on in our daily lives,” said Andy Gere, President and COO. “A safe and reliable water delivery system is essential to hygiene and public safety, and also supports fire protection and economic vibrancy. Our investment in local water infrastructure creates jobs locally and helps to ensure resiliency and reliability for generations to come.”

Every three years, water utilities regulated by the CPUC are required to submit a filing detailing proposed rate adjustments and the reasons for these rate adjustments. The CPUC and Public Advocates Office analyze each aspect of the rate application as part of a transparent public process to ensure customers pay just and reasonable rates. This process also offers the utility a reasonable opportunity to recover its costs, while also providing for continued investment in drinking water infrastructure necessary to maintain safe and reliable water service. Importantly, customers have the opportunity to participate and provide feedback during the rate setting process.

The filing begins an anticipated 12-month review process by the CPUC. The rates included in the application are a proposal. Final rates will be approved by the CPUC following a comprehensive review process.

Some of the projects proposed for completion during the period covered by the GRC include:

  • Infrastructure and Maintenance: Replacing 72 miles of aging water mains.
  • Emergency response preparedness: Strengthening our water system and readiness to deliver safe and reliable water service during power interruptions, earthquakes, pandemics such as COVID-19, and wildfires.
  • Customer Service: Deploying technology to deliver exceptional customer service.

Said Gere, “This past year, our nation has faced many unique ordeals. The need to protect public health and safety is crucial as we continue to work and live through the pandemic and other challenges stemming from water quality and climate change. We remain committed to delivering outstanding service to our customers.”

Seite 1 von 3
SJW Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

San Jose Water Files General Rate Case Application Focused On Infrastructure Replacement and Water Quality Projects San Jose Water Company (San Jose Water), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), announced the filing of its 2021 General Rate Case (GRC) application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The application supports a $435 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot
Service Properties Trust Receives Termination Notice from Hyatt Covering 22 Hotels
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity