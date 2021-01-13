 

Provident Bank Opens New Wyckoff, N.J. Branch; Names Cornicelli Banking Center Manager

Branch marks the bank’s eighth location in Bergen County, N.J.

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced the opening of its newest branch at 345 Franklin Avenue, Wyckoff, New Jersey. The modern, full-service banking facility offers customers a welcoming environment with convenient features that include a drive-through, ATM, night depository, and Saturday hours. The branch is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm; Thursday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; and Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

“We’re pleased to extend our commitment to businesses and consumers of Wyckoff and the surrounding communities. Provident Bank has a long history of delivering innovative financial solutions and giving back to the communities it serves,” said Vito Giannola, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. “We look forward to continuing this tradition at this new location,” added Giannola.

Maureen Cornicelli of Park Ridge, New Jersey, was named Assistant Vice President, Banking Center Manager of the new Wyckoff branch. Ms. Cornicelli is responsible for driving deposit and small business loan growth for the branch, developing sales strategies, ensuring superior customer service, as well as overseeing the staff and operational integrity of the branch.

Ms. Cornicelli has more than 35 years’ experience in retail banking, and most recently served as a Financial Service Officer/Branch Manager with Columbia Bank. She has also held branch management positions with JP Morgan Chase, Bank of New York, and Valley National Bank.

“I’m excited to welcome Maureen to the team. Her extensive background in retail banking will greatly enhance our efforts to deliver a best-in-class customer experience,” said Samera Martinez, Senior Vice President, Regional Manager. “She understands the important role Provident plays in meeting the financial needs of both businesses and consumers,” added Martinez.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $12.87 billion as of September 30, 2020. With $9.56 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

CONTACT: Keith Buscio
Provident Bank
732-590-9407
keith.buscio@provident.bank

