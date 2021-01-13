American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of Operations

Drilling during 2019 and 2020 resulted in the discovery of a high-quality lithium deposit that is amenable to leaching with a measured and indicated resource of 5.37 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and another 1.76 million LCE inferred. As ongoing process and flowsheet engineering continues, it is critical to move towards further understanding of the deposit and to the development of a pilot plant for process stream testing to refine the economics of the project.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) (Frankfurt: 5LA1) (“American Lithium” or the “Company”), a leader in acquisition, exploration and development, reports it has submitted its Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) moving it towards its next phase of development and operations at its flagship Tonopah Lithium Project (TLC) project near Tonopah, Nevada.

The Plan of Operations increases the surface disturbance allowance to 168 acres in two phases, 84.5 acres in Phase 1, and 78.5 acres in Phase 2, and includes all necessary descriptions of environmental and reclamation planning for the next phase of operations, which includes:

95 new drill sites to further characterize the extensive TLC resource

5 large test pits to provide bulk sampling for metallurgical testing

One 5-acre laydown area intended for the future pilot plant

Biological and cultural surveys that can be used for further permitting without additional cost

The American Lithium team prioritized all environmental and cultural work early on to fast-track the project towards this next phase of drilling and testing. The biological survey found no species or habitat protected under the ESA (Endangered Species Act) within the project area expediting company ability to move towards the next phase. Information gained under the proposed new drilling program will lead to a mining plan.

Michael Kobler, CEO of American Lithium, states “We are pleased to submit this application for a Plan of Operations to the BLM as we move this project forward. There have been no significant environmental issues, so the project is ready to move forward and produce bulk sampling for our extensive metallurgical testing program and planned pilot plant operation. This exciting development will further advance TLC toward the development of a large-scale, lithium mine in the United States.”