 

Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 16:37  |  34   |   |   

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding disposal of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		Richard Bisson
2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation / title
  		Member of the Board of Directors for Nilfisk Holding A/S
 
b) First notification /change to notification
  		First notification
3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name
  		Nilfisk Holding A/S
b) LEI code
  		529900FSU45YYVLKB451
4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code
  		Shares
DK0060907293
b) Transaction type
  		Disposal of shares
c) Price(s) and volume (s)
  		Price: DKK 130.60 per share

Volume: 6,500
 
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
  		Volume: 6,500

Price: DKK 848,900
e) Date of the transaction
  		December 7, 2020
f) Market place of the transaction
  		Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
 

Contact

Investor Relations
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832  

Media Relations
Steffen Stoevelbaek
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

Attachment




