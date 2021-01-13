VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it is beginning to produce ultra-high potency cannabis distillate oils from its 32,500 kg / 71,650 lb harvest of sun-grown cannabis cultivated during the Company’s inaugural growing season, which can enable the Company to form supplier relationships with consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) manufacturers. Distillate oils, which typically contain tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) concentrations in excess of 90%, are generally used to add THC to consumable products as opposed to being directly consumed by a legal-aged end user. As an ingredient in a finished product, distillates can be likened to flour or granulated sugar in that they are not utilized as a standalone cannabis product, whereas products such as dried flower or winterized oil would commonly be used independently.



Given the growing popularity of products under “Cannabis 2.0” that are made with cannabis oils, the Company anticipates that its ability to produce oils in commercial quantities could create opportunities to supply distillate to CPG manufacturers in Canada on a wholesale basis. Additionally, because CLC’s extraction machine (Vitalis R-200-H-GMP-SS) is CO2-powered, cannabis oils made by the Company could qualify for GMP certification, thereby potentially allowing its distillates to be sold in the European Union.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3e51063-9276-45f1 ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

In a press release dated January 5, 2021, the Company stated it was producing commercial quantities of winterized cannabis oil, as well as full-spectrum winterized cannabis oil derived from crude oil which was extracted from biomass grown by the Company in 2020. Winterized cannabis oils are often used in medicinal products, especially if the oils have specific terpene profiles that are well-suited to a particular purpose. Winterized cannabis oils can be further distilled to attain a higher potency level, thereby creating a distillate which is a significantly more transparent liquid due to its purity, as shown in the image below.