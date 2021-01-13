Grayscale Investments Commences Dissolution of Grayscale XRP Trust

Cash proceeds from the Trust’s liquidated XRP will be distributed to Trust shareholders

New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager and sponsor (“Sponsor”) of Grayscale XRP Trust (XRP) (the “Trust”), announced that it has commenced dissolution of the Trust following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s December 22, 2020 decision to file a federal court action against certain third parties asserting that XRP is a “security” under federal securities law.

In response to the SEC’s action, certain significant market participants have announced measures, including the delisting of XRP from major digital asset trading platforms, resulting in the Sponsor’s conclusion that it is likely to be increasingly difficult for U.S. investors, including the Trust, to convert XRP into U.S. dollars, and therefore continue the Trust’s operations.