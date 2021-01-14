 

Nordic Enterprises Tap into Growing Regional Infrastructure for Next-gen ADM Services

Application development and maintenance service providers are expanding their presence across the Nordics region to better serve enterprise customers and tap into the local talent pool, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Next-gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services report for the Nordics says providers have set up service delivery centers in multiple locations across the region, including Oslo, Stockholm and Stavanger, Norway, to offer wider coverage and gain access to critical talent.

ISG found ADM providers quickly responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with virtual collaboration and other capabilities to ensure uninterrupted services for clients, as well as tighter integration with offshore distributed Agile development resources.

“Enterprises in the Nordics are embracing digital transformation, and ADM service providers are lining up the resources needed to help them become more agile and improve their applications,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The pandemic has only made these types of services more vital.”

Providers also are focusing on vertical customer markets in the region, with multiple deals in the retail, telecommunications, postal and defense sectors over the past several years. Major ADM-related contracts in the Nordics have covered activities such as conversion of legacy platforms to the cloud, portfolio rationalization, ERP support, and customer experience improvement, ISG says.

Next-gen ADM services help enterprises implement both technological and cultural changes to better meet the needs of customers and compete in changing markets, according to the report. These services have been evolving with increasing use of features such as automation, cognitive technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which can simplify and minimize coding efforts.

ADM providers are stepping up their adoption of Agile development, organization and operations, the report says. A growing part of the provider workforce is trained in Agile methodologies, and the providers have achieved large-scale Agile delivery in engagements in the Nordics using frameworks such as Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). The pandemic has made distributed Agile development more important, and providers are addressing this change with steps such as introducing collaboration tools for Agile teams.

