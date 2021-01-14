 

Ziopharm Oncology Announces Election of James Huang as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

– Mr. Huang is a veteran industry entrepreneur with 20+ years founding and funding biotech innovation –

– Heidi Hagen elected Lead Independent Director –

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP) today announced the election of James Huang as Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately.

Mr. Huang has served on the Board since July 2020 and is currently a Managing Partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB) China. He has founded and financed several innovative life sciences companies, including GenScript, Legend Biotech and Zai Lab. He is also Founding Partner of Panacea Venture, which formed TriArm Therapeutics, the funding partner for Ziopharm’s joint venture, Eden BioCell.

“I am delighted to take on this additional role at Ziopharm and work closely with Laurence to help deliver the company’s transformational CAR-T and TCR technologies to patients,” said Mr. Huang. “I firmly believe the company is in an excellent position, and I look forward to supporting and guiding the efforts of the company to execute on its strategy as Board Chairman.”

Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Ziopharm, said, “We are pleased to have secured James as our Chairman. James has a stellar track record of supporting and delivering innovation in our space. On behalf of the management team and entire Ziopharm organization, we look forward to James’ leadership of the Board.”

The Company also announced today the election of Heidi Hagen to the position of Lead Independent Director, effective immediately. Ms. Hagen has served on the Board since June 2019.

Ms. Hagen is Co-Founder of Vineti, a cloud-based software platform company that addresses challenges in data management from order through cell collection, manufacturing, and delivery of personalized treatments such as cell and gene therapies and cancer vaccines. She has extensive experience in operations management and commercializing innovative technologies.

The election of Mr. Huang as Chairman of the Board and the election of Ms. Hagen as Lead Independent Director were both supported by unanimous votes of the entire Board of Directors.

James Huang Biography
James Huang joined KPCB China as a Managing Partner in 2011 and focused on the firm’s life sciences practice. Prior to joining KPCB, he was a Managing Partner at Vivo Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in life sciences investments. While at Vivo, he led numerous investments in China. Prior to joining Vivo in 2007, Mr. Huang was President of Anesiva, a biopharmaceutical company focused on pain-management treatments.

Seite 1 von 3
Ziopharm Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ziopharm Oncology Announces Election of James Huang as Chairman of the Board of Directors – Mr. Huang is a veteran industry entrepreneur with 20+ years founding and funding biotech innovation – – Heidi Hagen elected Lead Independent Director – BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or “the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Ziopharm to Participate in Upcoming January Conferences
21.12.20
Ziopharm Oncology Announces Clearance of Taiwan’s First IND of Non-viral CAR-T for the Treatment of Relapsed CD19+ Leukemias and Lymphomas
17.12.20
WaterMill Asset Management Issues Statement Regarding Consent Solicitation at Ziopharm Oncology
16.12.20
Ziopharm Comments on Consent Solicitation Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
4
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. - Mit dem Immunsystem Krebs bekämpfen