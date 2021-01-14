TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering to Refinance Senior Subordinated Notes

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransDigm Group Incorporated ("TransDigm Group") (NYSE: TDG) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, TransDigm Inc., is planning, subject to market and other conditions, to offer $1,200 million aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated notes (the "Notes") in a private offering that will be exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). It is expected that the Notes will be guaranteed, with certain exceptions, by TransDigm Group, TransDigm UK Holdings plc and all of TransDigm Inc.'s existing and future U.S. subsidiaries on a senior subordinated basis.

TransDigm Group intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, plus cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 6.500% senior subordinated notes due 2024.

This is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the Securities Act, applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.