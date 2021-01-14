Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced a series of senior executive appointments including three new regional general managers (GMs) to oversee the Company’s North American Theater operations, and a new senior vice president of Global Operations who will lead the scaling of global systems, processes and operations. All four executives are seasoned leaders with significant track-records of success that will help achieve the Company’s stated goal of $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026.

