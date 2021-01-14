 

Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced a series of senior executive appointments including three new regional general managers (GMs) to oversee the Company’s North American Theater operations, and a new senior vice president of Global Operations who will lead the scaling of global systems, processes and operations. All four executives are seasoned leaders with significant track-records of success that will help achieve the Company’s stated goal of $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026.

Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations (Graphic: Business Wire)

New GM’s to Drive Accelerated Growth Goals in North America

Rimini Street’s newly created regional GM roles in North America, the Company’s largest theater of operations, were formed to drive its plans to accelerate growth across the theater. Each new GM is responsible for the Company’s full business operations in their region, including client sales and success, and reports directly to Gerard Brossard, executive vice president and chief operating officer. Rimini Street’s three new regional GMs for North America are:

  • Emmanuel Richard, group vice president and general manager, North East region – Mr. Richard joins Rimini Street with more than 20 years of experience building and running technology company field operations in the U.S. and internationally. Most recently he was responsible for building the East Coast operations for Kyvos Insights, a pre-venture start-up in the Cloud Analytics market. Prior to that, Richard spent nine years at MicroStrategy, the largest independent Business Intelligence vendor, where he served as the general manager for indirect sales worldwide. Previously, Richard was a sales executive at Microsoft, Borland Software, Quest Software and other technology organizations.
  • Chris Bahr, group vice president and general manager, Central and North West region – Mr. Bahr joins Rimini Street with more than 30 years of experience as a software general manager and sales executive spanning start-ups to large companies, including IBM. During Bahr’s long career at IBM’s Software Group, he served in a number of senior positions, including vice president of sales for Global Analytics and vice president of sales for Global Smarter Workforce – IBM’s largest SaaS business. Earlier, Bahr served as director of IBM’s Software Group in Korea, where he drove a successful return to hyper growth. Bahr joins Rimini Street from Matterport, a venture backed start-up, where he served as vice president of Americas and led revenue generation for the company’s SaaS platform service.
  • Stephen Zimmerman, group vice president and general manager, South and South West region – Mr. Zimmerman is a proven IT transformation leader with more than 25 years of sales and operations experience in the enterprise and mid-market for start-ups and large organizations, including Dell/EMC. During his 10-year tenure with Dell/EMC, Zimmerman held several leadership roles, most recently serving as managing director of Consulting, Enterprise West. Additional leadership roles with Dell/EMC included Global Services lead, American Express Global Account Team for the Western Division and a director in the organization’s Datacenter Transformation Consulting Practice. Zimmerman joins Rimini Street from Insight Enterprises where he was a managing principal in the Cloud and Datacenter Transformation consulting organization.

Veteran Technology Executive to Lead Global Operations

