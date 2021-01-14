 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GTT Communications, Inc. (“GTT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GTT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 5, 2016 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 15, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. GTT failed to maintain proper internal controls related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services. The Company’s Cost of Telecommunications as previously reported included unsupported adjustments and were otherwise inaccurate. The Company’s failure to maintain internal controls resulted in a delay in the Company’s 10-Q quarterly reports. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about GTT, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

