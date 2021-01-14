 

Richardson Electronics Now Distributor for Isahaya Electronics

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today a new distribution agreement with Isahaya Electronics, a manufacturer of DC/DC converters, gate drivers, and hybrid ICs. Isahaya products are used in various applications including UPS, induction heating, solar power, wind power, EV charging, and motor drives. This partnership allows for Richardson Electronics and Isahaya to create new opportunities within the Americas.

Compatible with Fuji Semiconductor’s GEN 6 V-Series and GEN 7 X-Series IGBT modules, Isahaya offers DCDC converters for customers that want to build their own gate drivers, standard gate drive solutions, or complete custom solutions to fit specific IGBT & SiC module technologies. Isahaya gate drivers for the IGBT and SiC modules range from 15A-3600A and feature wide input voltage, low stray capacity, and high-speed response and accuracy.

“We continuously strive to deliver complete solutions to our customers. With the Isahaya product offering, we are confident these products will provide an optimal solution for our customers’ inverter applications that use IGBT modules,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:                            
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing                                       
Phone: (630) 208-2222                          
chrism@rell.com


