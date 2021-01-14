Collection Sites Achieves Expansion into State of Pennsylvania with Launch of 5 New COVID-19 Testing Sites; Appoints New Director Dr. Beverley Richardson

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the launch of five new COVID-19 testing centres in Pennsylvania by its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC. With individual sites currently achieving strong sales with 7-day rolling average of 75 tests per day and average test price exceeding US$95 per test, these five sites are expected to add substantively to Medivolve’s top-line revenue.

The continued success of Collection Sites rollout has led to the expansion into Pennsylvania, with 5 sites now operating across the state for a total of 40 operating sites.

In order to maximize operational efficiency, Collection Sites is conducting a state by state expansion where possible. The Pennsylvania sites are currently located on the properties of Simon’s Property Group, an investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. With a population of over 12.9 million Americans, Pennsylvania was selected to serve as another important state for Collection Sites.

“As Collection Sites continues to expand across the nation, we will look to build out a strong presence in high-population regions to better leverage our local infrastructure and minimize the cost of our operations,” says Mr. Tim Shelburn, President of Collection Sites. “As the awareness and marketing initiatives increase for our Pennsylvania locations we expect to see an increase in demand for our services and are proud to be able to provide important COVID-19 testing services to those seeking them in the state.”

About Dr. Beverley Richardson

Medivolve is also pleased to announce that Dr. Beverly Richardson has joined QuestCap’s Board of Directors. She will act as an independent director and is replacing outgoing Director Danny Callow. Dr. Beverley J. Richardson is a renowned psychotherapeutic practitioner whose collaborative efforts and clinical influence are reflected in some of the most compelling and effective addiction and behavioural health programs in North America which include: Sierra Tucson (Arizona), the Meadows (Arizona) and Betty Ford Centre (California).