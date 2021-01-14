 

PennantPark Investment Corporation Updates Its Scheduled Earnings Release of First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 22:35  |  40   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PNNT) announced that it will report results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will also host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (888) 394-8218 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (323) 701-0225. All callers should reference conference ID #6696271 PennantPark Investment Corporation. An archived replay of the call will be available through February 24, 2021 by calling toll-free (888) 203-1112. International callers please dial (719) 457-0820. For all phone replays, please reference conference ID #6696271.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, which has approximately $3.5 billion of assets under management.  Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions.  PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in New York and has offices in Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:
Aviv Efrat
PennantPark Investment Corporation
(212) 905-1000
www.pennantpark.com


PennantPark Investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PennantPark Investment Corporation Updates Its Scheduled Earnings Release of First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PennantPark Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PNNT) announced that it will report results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 after the close of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
First Cobalt Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results