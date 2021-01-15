AIM ImmunoTech Reschedules Investor Conference Call to January 21, 2021 at 11AM ET

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to aim@crescendo-ir.com . Management respectfully requests that questions be non-compound, direct and addressing single subjects.

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has rescheduled its investor conference call for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 21, 2021 to discuss the recently announced commencement of the treatment of subjects with COVID-19-induced chronic fatigue-like symptoms in the amended AMP-511 trial, recent accomplishments and upcoming milestones.

The conference call will be available on the Company’s website at https://aimimmuno.com/events-presentations/, or via telephone by dialing toll free 877-407-8031 for U.S. callers, or +1 201-689-8031 for international callers.

For those unable to participate at that time, a replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website or can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers, or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering the pass code 39447. The replay will be available for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Phone: 212-671-1021

Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

Phone: 800-778-4042

Email: IR@aimimmuno.com