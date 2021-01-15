KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Fieldstone, Its Latest New-Home Community in Hughson, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Fieldstone, the homebuilder’s newest community of ranch-style homes situated in the charming city of Hughson, California. Residents will enjoy the neighborhood’s convenient location just minutes away from Highway 99, providing easy access to downtown Modesto and Turlock as well as the Central Valley’s major employment centers. The new community is also close to family friendly activities, shopping, dining and entertainment, and just a short drive to the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Yosemite National Park, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.

The desirable ranch-style homes at Fieldstone showcase attractive design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive master bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s single-story floor plans include up to five bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,300 square feet. The community will also feature the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Fieldstone’s affordably priced new homes are convenient to Highway 99 for a quick commute to Modesto, Turlock and the area’s major employers. The community is close to Hughson’s charming downtown, shopping, dining and entertainment, and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Bear Valley, the Tuolumne River, Yosemite National Park and the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley division. “As with other KB Home communities, Fieldstone provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

The Fieldstone sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment only. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $400,000s.

