 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Fieldstone, Its Latest New-Home Community in Hughson, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Fieldstone, the homebuilder’s newest community of ranch-style homes situated in the charming city of Hughson, California. Residents will enjoy the neighborhood’s convenient location just minutes away from Highway 99, providing easy access to downtown Modesto and Turlock as well as the Central Valley’s major employment centers. The new community is also close to family friendly activities, shopping, dining and entertainment, and just a short drive to the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Yosemite National Park, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Fieldstone, its latest new-home community in Hughson, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The desirable ranch-style homes at Fieldstone showcase attractive design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive master bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s single-story floor plans include up to five bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,300 square feet. The community will also feature the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Fieldstone’s affordably priced new homes are convenient to Highway 99 for a quick commute to Modesto, Turlock and the area’s major employers. The community is close to Hughson’s charming downtown, shopping, dining and entertainment, and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Bear Valley, the Tuolumne River, Yosemite National Park and the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley division. “As with other KB Home communities, Fieldstone provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Fieldstone sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment only. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

