Winmark Corporation Appoints New Board Member

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that it has named Gina De Caro Sprenger to its Board of Directors. Gina has over 30 years of successful leadership experience in traditional retail, direct marketing and ecommerce. Currently, Ms. Sprenger is the Chief Strategic Retail Officer for Fanatics, Inc., the global leader for licensed sports merchandise. Previously, Ms. Sprenger was the Executive Vice President, Merchandising for Bluestem Brands. She also spent 25 years at Target, most recently as Senior Vice President Merchandising.

Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are pleased to have someone of Gina’s caliber join our Board of Directors. She has extensive experience in merchandising, retail management and ecommerce and has successfully operated in both large company and fast growth environments. Her expertise will be highly valuable as we continue to execute our business plan.”