IDC MarketScape Names GE Digital a Leader in Four Worldwide Asset Performance Management Vendor Assessments

GE Digital today announced that it has been recognized by IDC’s new Worldwide Asset Performance Management 2020-2021 MarketScapes: Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining, and Manufacturing. GE Digital’s Asset Performance Management (APM) is a suite of software and service solutions designed to help optimize the performance of assets for industrial companies. APM connects disparate data sources and uses advanced analytics and Digital Twin technology to turn data into actionable insights while fostering collaboration and knowledge management across an organization.

In both the Oil & Gas and Manufacturing industries, the report cites GE Digital’s scale and experience as a leadership strength, saying that this is a key consideration for customers looking for industry expertise in APM solutions that can scale beyond pilots and proofs of concept (POCs). Additionally, IDC pointed to the user interface (UI) of the GE Digital APM solution as an advantage. With increasing focus on digital twin development and delivery, this strength is poised to continue to advance for GE Digital, the report notes.

Across all four of the industries studied in this MarketScape cycle, IDC believes that GE Digital’s focus on customer intimacy and willingness to listen to customer suggestions and incorporate them into the product road map, coupled with agile development cycles to implement new requirements, is important in the future, and an important differentiator.

In the Utilities industry, versatility of GE Digital’s APM products was cited as a solution strength, as the software is used by customers of different sizes across various geographies for all types of assets. Customers further noted that they are able to grow their implementation based on their current needs due to the solution’s modularity. And, because the GE Digital Utility adjacent portfolio is broad and goes beyond APM, it meets the varied needs of the industry; Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS), Energy Management Systems (EMS), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote operations, control, and vegetation management are complementary products. And, IDC noted that GE Digital’s commitment to multiyear support is key in this utility sector where solution longevity is considered extremely important.