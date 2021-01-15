 

IDC MarketScape Names GE Digital a Leader in Four Worldwide Asset Performance Management Vendor Assessments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 21:08  |  55   |   |   

GE Digital today announced that it has been recognized by IDC’s new Worldwide Asset Performance Management 2020-2021 MarketScapes: Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining, and Manufacturing. GE Digital’s Asset Performance Management (APM) is a suite of software and service solutions designed to help optimize the performance of assets for industrial companies. APM connects disparate data sources and uses advanced analytics and Digital Twin technology to turn data into actionable insights while fostering collaboration and knowledge management across an organization.

In both the Oil & Gas and Manufacturing industries, the report cites GE Digital’s scale and experience as a leadership strength, saying that this is a key consideration for customers looking for industry expertise in APM solutions that can scale beyond pilots and proofs of concept (POCs). Additionally, IDC pointed to the user interface (UI) of the GE Digital APM solution as an advantage. With increasing focus on digital twin development and delivery, this strength is poised to continue to advance for GE Digital, the report notes.

Across all four of the industries studied in this MarketScape cycle, IDC believes that GE Digital’s focus on customer intimacy and willingness to listen to customer suggestions and incorporate them into the product road map, coupled with agile development cycles to implement new requirements, is important in the future, and an important differentiator.

In the Utilities industry, versatility of GE Digital’s APM products was cited as a solution strength, as the software is used by customers of different sizes across various geographies for all types of assets. Customers further noted that they are able to grow their implementation based on their current needs due to the solution’s modularity. And, because the GE Digital Utility adjacent portfolio is broad and goes beyond APM, it meets the varied needs of the industry; Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS), Energy Management Systems (EMS), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote operations, control, and vegetation management are complementary products. And, IDC noted that GE Digital’s commitment to multiyear support is key in this utility sector where solution longevity is considered extremely important.

Seite 1 von 3


General Electric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDC MarketScape Names GE Digital a Leader in Four Worldwide Asset Performance Management Vendor Assessments GE Digital today announced that it has been recognized by IDC’s new Worldwide Asset Performance Management 2020-2021 MarketScapes: Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining, and Manufacturing. GE Digital’s Asset Performance Management (APM) is a suite of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
TOTAL: Main Indicators
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:14 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Späte Gewinnmitnahmen vor dem Wochenende(1) 
15:19 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 15.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
09:26 Uhr
ROUNDUP: General Electric verklagt Siemens Energy wegen Wettbewerbspraktiken
14.01.21
General Electric verklagt Siemens Energy
18.12.20
GE Announces Expiration and Results of its Debt Tender Offers

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
3.180
GENERAL ELECTRIC 851144 - So günstig wie noch nie