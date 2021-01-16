 

Draganfly Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information and Comments on Recent Promotional Activities

Los Angeles, CA., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer‎, announces that the Company is not aware of any material undisclosed information and wishes to make the following statements regarding recent sponsored news and marketing activities concerning its common shares traded on the OTCQB market.

On January 12, 2021, OTC Markets Group (“OTC Markets”) sent the Company copies of newsletters sent by National Inflation Association ‎to its subscribers on January 11, 2021 ‎‎(the “Articles”) and requested comment from the Company. This is a third party utilized by GRA Enterprises LLC, which was retained by the Company to assist with communications and media services. The Articles provide a summary of the Company’s new releases dated November 17, 2020, December 14, 2020, December 15, 2020, December 16, 2020, December 22, 2020, December 31, 2020, January 4, 2021 and January 7, 2021 (the “News Releases”) and matters relating to investment in the Company. The Company notes that trading activity increased in early January 2021 and believes that activity can be attributed ‎to several factors, namely the growth achieved by the Company in 2020, the News Releases and subsequent news flow from the News Releases. All material information used in the Articles was already ‎disseminated in the News Releases.

Since its public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange on November 5, 2019, the Company has engaged the following parties to ‎provide investor relations, public relations services, marketing or other related services: GRA Enterprises LLC, IDR Marketing, Inc., Star Finance ‎GmbH, More Media Inc., Hybrid Financial Ltd, Eagle Publishing, Digitonic Ltd, Agora Internet Relations Corp, Stock Day Media, and CDMG Inc‎.

The Company was aware of the Articles before receiving it from OTC Markets. Neither the Company nor its ‎officers were involved in the creation or the distribution of the Articles, nor did the Company have any editorial ‎control over the Articles. Statements made in the Articles are not materially false and/or misleading. The factual ‎information provided in the Articles, which was extracted from the Company’s public disclosure, its website and ‎news releases, is accurate; however, any opinions expressed by the author are his alone as the Company had ‎no right of edit or control over those opinions.‎

After reasonable inquiry‎, management is not aware of any ‎directors, officers or any third-party service providers (in connection with the Articles) that have sold or ‎purchased the Company’s securities within the past 90 days (other than limited sales of common shares to fund tax obligations of directors and officers incurred in connection with the vesting of restricted share units and where such sales were completed by a registered dealer pursuant to an automatic share disposition plan).‎

Since its public listing, the Company has issued shares to arms-length investors through its Regulation A offering and other private placements (see news releases December 2, 2020 and July 3, 2020) and nil convertible instruments allowing conversion to ‎equity securities, at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.‎

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inchttps://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com


