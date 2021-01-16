Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme Expires

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2021 PRNewswire/-- A limited time offer operating under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has now expired. Introduced late last year, the temporary discount enabled families of up to four to acquire citizenship for US$150,000 rather than US$195,000. Since 1984, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has been opening its doors to high net-worth individuals and their immediate family to become citizens once investing through the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) route. The SGF facilitates the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship.

Aside from obtaining citizenship and a second passport, the Programme offers a wealth of benefits for economic citizens and their families. This includes access to 156 destinations, alternative business prospects, and the invaluable option of passing down citizenship for generations to come establishing you and your family's future legacy. Applicants also have the option to reside in the country with full living and working rights. However, applicants must first go through strict due diligence checks to ensure that only investors of the highest moral standing are accepted as citizens, thus protecting the Programme's international reputation.