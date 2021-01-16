 

Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme Expires

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.01.2021, 05:00  |  41   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2021 PRNewswire/-- A limited time offer operating under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has now expired. Introduced late last year, the temporary discount enabled families of up to four to acquire citizenship for US$150,000 rather than US$195,000. Since 1984, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has been opening its doors to high net-worth individuals and their immediate family to become citizens once investing through the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) route. The SGF facilitates the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship.

Aside from obtaining citizenship and a second passport, the Programme offers a wealth of benefits for economic citizens and their families. This includes access to 156 destinations, alternative business prospects, and the invaluable option of passing down citizenship for generations to come establishing you and your family's future legacy. Applicants also have the option to reside in the country with full living and working rights. However, applicants must first go through strict due diligence checks to ensure that only investors of the highest moral standing are accepted as citizens, thus protecting the Programme's international reputation.

The importance of keeping the family unit together is reflected in the Programme's evolution. Not only has the Programme introduced a discount for families but recently, the dual-island nation announced that it would be permitting siblings to be included in an application. "The siblings concept is one to ensure that the whole family is included in an application and that we bring everyone along. With the siblings, it's up to the age of 30 so the brother or sister of the main applicant or the spouse can qualify in that application. The cost of adding a sibling would be $20,000 under the Sustainable Growth Fund," Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit said during a webinar with the Economic Times.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has been operating the world's longest-running CBI Programme for nearly four decades. Its extensive experience within the investment migration realm has secured its international standing as a 'Platinum Standard' brand. The 2020 CBI Index, an annual independent study published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, highlighted the Programme's ease of processing, due diligence, and citizenship timeline as some of the reasons for its popularity.

pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme Expires LONDON, Jan. 16, 2021 PRNewswire/- A limited time offer operating under St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has now expired. Introduced late last year, the temporary discount enabled families of up to four to acquire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
An Homage to Nature: THOMAS SABO launches the Spring/Summer Collections 2021
Samsung and Bambuser launch #LiveAtSamsung - releasing new flagship Galaxy S21 in unique ...
Plant-Based Movement Continues Growing as Consumers Flock to Healthier Food Options
CES 2021: Dreame Leading Cleaning Technology for Smart Home
Bitcoin Bank Review: Comprehensive Sign Up Guide For Bitcoin Bank Trading App
The China International Import Expo spurs global cooperation in intelligent industry and ...
Steel Wire Market worth $124.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Bitcoin Up Review: Comprehensive Sign Up Guide For Bitcoin Up Trading App
SkySpecs - Digital Asset Management Leader for Wind Energy - Announces 2020 Milestones and 2021 ...
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments