 

HOYLU EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS WITH LARGE CONSTRUCTION FIRM IN THE US

Stockholm, Sweden, January 18, 2021 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received a new order from Walbridge (https://www.walbridge.com/about/company-overview/) a full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI, to use Hoylu’s workspace and pull planning software (https://www.hoylu.com/pull-planning/)  for a new construction project for a large automotive company in the US.

Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 350,000, including software licenses (SEK 100,000 ARR) and a 3 channel HoyluWall (https://www.hoylu.com/hoyluwall/).   

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success.

For more information: www.hoylu.com 

Test Hoylu for free: https://www.hoylu.com/signup/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on Januari 18, 2021 at 8:45 CEST.



