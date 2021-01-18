HOYLU EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS WITH LARGE CONSTRUCTION FIRM IN THE US

Stockholm, Sweden, January 18, 2021 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received a new order from Walbridge ( https://www.walbridge.com/about/company-overview/ ) a full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI, to use Hoylu’s workspace and pull planning software ( https://www.hoylu.com/pull-planning/ ) for a new construction project for a large automotive company in the US.



Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 350,000, including software licenses (SEK 100,000 ARR) and a 3 channel HoyluWall ( https://www.hoylu.com/hoyluwall/ ).