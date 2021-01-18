RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Launches RevoluPOS on Apple and Android

RevoluPOS is a POS ("Point of Sale") system linked to RevoluPAY available from today for free on Apple & Android devices, enabling anyone to accept digital payments worldwide. Designed principally to bring the developing world into the 21st century, RevoluPOS also appeals to small businesses in developed nations who wish to expand payment acceptance. RevoluGROUP has pinpointed a nascent and untapped sector consisting of small to medium-sized enterprises excluded from the current digital payment cycle. Whether these be tiny market-stall traders in underdeveloped nations, a corner coffee shop on Mainstreet, or village convenience stores, many small business owners cannot obtain, or local banks are not interested in providing electronic payment mechanisms. As the world sprints towards a cashless society, especially during the recent COVID pandemic, a mechanism to integrate even the most impoverished into the digital world is now imperative. The Company expects to roll out white-label branded versions of RevoluPOS to larger merchants.

Cryptocurrency Payments

RevoluPOS, when utilized in conjunction with the RevoluEX cryptocurrency platform, also creates a transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments enabling any individual or business to charge in many principal cryptocurrencies while receiving payment in fiat currency. This native operability does not require contracts, special software, nor integration into existing POS devices. Instead, anyone, anywhere in the world, can charge for products or services directly via any Apple or Android device, enabling small businesses to integrate cryptocurrency payments into their daily operations without assuming the crypto market's risk or volatility. By facilitating payment in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, the Company guarantees the sale price in fiat currency, procuring immediate payment to the RevoluPAY app. Later, Fiat currency disbursements to a bank account or the RevoluPAY Visa Card, or for use on the varied revenue verticals within the closed-loop system are just a few finger swipes away.