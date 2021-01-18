 

U.S. Xpress Announces Senior Leadership Appointments Within Sales and Dedicated

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.01.2021, 15:26  |  48   |   |   

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) (the ‘Company’) today announced the appointment of Jake Lawson to Chief Commercial Officer, and Justin Harness to President, Dedicated division. Lawson will move into Harness’s former role leading sales, pricing and customer engagement, while Harness will lead the Company’s growing Dedicated business. Both appointments are effective this week and are based in the Company’s Chattanooga headquarters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005039/en/

Jake Lawson, Chief Commercial Officer, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jake Lawson, Chief Commercial Officer, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m excited to welcome Jake to the organization and look forward to working with him to cultivate existing customer relationships, tap new markets, and engage with shippers about our innovative solutions,” said Eric Fuller, President and CEO of U.S. Xpress.

Lawson comes to U.S. Xpress from Whirlpool, where he held roles leading sales, merchandising, product development and e-commerce for some of the appliance-maker’s most popular products, including refrigeration, cooking, dishwashers and laundry. Most recently, he led sales and marketing for the company’s largest customer, Lowe’s.

While trucking is certainly a different category than home appliances, there are parallels between the two. Because of Lawson’s experience with retail customers, he keenly understands the supplier dynamic.

“Partnering with our customers and defining the appropriate value propositions are critical for success, and it’s exciting for me to really dig in and elevate what sets U.S. Xpress apart,” said Lawson. “I also want to focus on our team development to help our people feel supported and mentored, understand their connection to the Company vision, and feel empowered to deliver great results.”

As U.S. Xpress moves towards becoming a true digital transportation solutions provider, much of the Company’s focus has been on growing its new driver-focused brand, Variant and introducing other innovative digital initiatives. However, its Dedicated division remains a vital segment of the Company’s business – accounting for 35-40% of revenue - and key in continuing to grow market share.

Harness spent the bulk of his 20 years with U.S. Xpress in operations. This experience combined with his deep understanding of customer needs and challenges will help the Company grow its valuable Dedicated division.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

US Xpress Enterprises Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Xpress Announces Senior Leadership Appointments Within Sales and Dedicated U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) (the ‘Company’) today announced the appointment of Jake Lawson to Chief Commercial Officer, and Justin Harness to President, Dedicated division. Lawson will move into Harness’s former role leading sales, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Veolia Will Not Sell Its 29.9%
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
India: Total to Acquire from Adani a 20% Interest in the Largest Solar Developer in the World
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
As Major Offshore Windstorm Approaches, PG&E Prepares for Potential Widespread, Wind-Driven Outages ...
Genkyotex announces positive Phase 1 results demonstrating a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic ...
Guardant Health and Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology Announce Partnership to Establish First ...
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call