As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area and Prepares to Execute a Targeted Public Safety Power Shutoff Later Tonight in Small Portions of Driest Locations

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to monitor a powerful, offshore weather event with the potential to cause wind hazards and related outages throughout the company’s service area. The company’s Emergency Operations Center has been open since Saturday to manage PG&E response to wind damage and a targeted Public Safety Power Shutoff in the driest portions of the service area.

In locations still enduring extremely dry winter conditions, PG&E will de-energize approximately 5,465 customer accounts in portions of Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Tulare counties for a PSPS early Tuesday morning to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. This represents less than one percent of PG&E’s 5.3 million customers.

No PSPS Events for Bay Area and Further North

Due to recent rains, relatively high humidity levels and the lack of any Red Flag Warnings in the Bay Area and other parts of PG&E’s service area, the company does not plan to initiate a PSPS in any Bay Area counties or further North during this weather event.

In addition, PG&E’s network of 340 weather cameras across the service area, as well as visual checks by crews in the field, helps the company determine where vegetation has greened up to levels that help make PSPS events unnecessary.

Strong Offshore Winds Can Cause Wires Down and Outages

However, while PG&E plans no PSPS events in Northern California, there could be wires down and outages due to flying debris and vegetation. The offshore weather event is forecast to cause damage-producing winds across much of California.

Handling Wind Damage Across PG&E’s Service Area

Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

If your vehicle encounters a downed power line:

Stay inside! The safest place is in your car. The ground around your car may be energized.

Honk the horn, roll down your window and yell for help.

Warn others to stay away. Anyone who touches the equipment or ground around the vehicle may be injured.

Use your mobile phone to call 911.

Fire department, police and PG&E workers will tell you when it is safe to get out of the vehicle.

If you encounter other storm damage or experience a storm related outage: