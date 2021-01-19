 

EOS ENERGY ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eos Energy Enterprises on Behalf of Eos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 03:00  |  14   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) on behalf of Eos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Eos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 14, 2021, Iceberg Research published a report entitled “Eos Energy ($EOSE): Fake Customers Won't Recharge a Dead Battery,” alleging among other things that Eos Energy has “failed technology and dubious customers.” Citing findings that “the disclosed customers are extremely unlikely to have the financial ability to honor their contracts,” the report “estimate[s] that EOS’ equity is worth only $144M . . . which represents a 90% downside from its current market cap of $1.5B.”

On this news, Eos Energy stock price fell $3.85, or 13.55%, to close at $24.56 per share on January 14, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eos shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
 Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Eos Energy Enterprises Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EOS ENERGY ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eos Energy Enterprises on Behalf of Eos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) on behalf of Eos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Eos has violated the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
Nigeria: Total Completes Sale of Its Interest in Onshore OML 17
India: Total to Acquire from Adani a 20% Interest in the Largest Solar Developer in the World
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Senseonics Holdings Announces $50.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors
15.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors
15.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on Behalf of Investors
13.01.21
Eos Energy Enterprises Begins 2021 Propelled by Strong Demand for Energy Storage building a $16MM Orders Backlog
12.01.21
Eos Energy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
04.01.21
Eos Energy Secures $20 million order—the Largest in Company History—to Supply Long Duration Storage to California Power Grid
22.12.20
Eos Energy Secures Contract to provide Safe, Sustainable Storage to California Hospital