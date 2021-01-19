 

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market worth $45 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Type (Small Biomolecules, Nanofibers, Viscous Liquids), Dispersion (Wet/Dry Dispersion), Enduser (Pharma-Biotech Cos, CROs, CMOs, F&B, Petrochemicals, Water Testing) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Flow Imaging Microscopy Market is projected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 32 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The Increasing R&D investment in the field of nanotechnology, rising investments in pharmaceutical, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this dynamic image analysis market.

The large biomolecule segment accounted for the largest share of the flow imaging microscopy market, by technology, in 2019

Based on sample type, the market is segmented into large biomolecules, small biomolecules, microfibers & nanofibers, liquid & viscous samples, and other samples. The large biomolecule segment accounted for the largest share of the flow imaging microscopy market in 2019, driven by the growing regulatory recommendations to analyze subvisible particles in biologics to maintain the safety and efficiency of final products.

Wet dispersion is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Based on sample dispersion, the dynamic image analysis market is segmented into two major types—wet and dry. Rising applications of nanoparticles, and increasing research & development activities in the pharma & biotechnology industries for the development of novel drugs are the key factors contributing to the high growth rate of the wet dispersion market segment.

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the flow imaging microscopy market in 2019.

The flow imaging microscopy industry is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of the flow imaging microscopy market in 2019. Presence of a large customer base in the region. Significant funding for nanotechnology development and strict industrial regulations for flow imaging microscopy for pharmaceutical drugs and food products with respect to drug development and quality control are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.

