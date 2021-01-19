Fabrinet to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 1, 2021

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended December 25, 2020 after market close on Monday, February 1, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results.

Fabrinet Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call

When: Monday, February 1, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (888) 357-3694, domestic

(253) 237-1137, international

Passcode: 3296178

Replay: (855) 859-2056, domestic

(404) 537-3406, international

Passcode: 3296178

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at http://investor.fabrinet.com/. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

