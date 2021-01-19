 

Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 14:30  |  92   |   |   

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held OTN Systems N.V., a leading provider of automation networking infrastructure solutions, for approximately $71 million, net of cash acquired. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and will be financed with cash on hand, which was approximately $500 million at the end of 2020. Separately, the Company increased its revenue and EPS guidance for the fourth quarter 2020.

OTN Systems N.V. Acquisition Highlights

  • Supports one of Belden’s key strategic priorities related to the growing demand for industrial automation by adding proprietary technology and mission-critical hardware and software products for more complete end-to-end solutions;
  • Accelerates Belden’s Customer Innovation Center (CIC) initiatives with advanced solution selling and customer consulting capabilities, allowing the Company to bid on a wider array of projects;
  • Offers meaningful business synergies in the product, technology and commercial areas;
  • Provides additional revenues of approximately $35 - $40 million in the first full year of ownership; and
  • Dilutive to GAAP EPS by approximately ($0.12 - $0.09), and accretive to adjusted EPS by approximately $0.10 - $0.13 in the first full year of ownership.

Headquartered in Olen, Belgium, OTN Systems is a leading provider of easy to use and highly-reliable network solutions tailored for specific applications in harsh, mission-critical environments. OTN Systems’ value-added technology allows customers to easily build, maintain, and monitor complex networks in growing industrial markets, such as Process, Power Transmission, and Mass Transit. Belden and OTN Systems have a commercial partnership dating back to 2017.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the talented OTN Systems team to the Belden family,” said Roel Vestjens, President and CEO of Belden. “The business is uniquely well-positioned for success given its numerous market growth drivers and portfolio of innovative networking products and technologies. This is a very compelling acquisition for Belden that provides additional opportunities for profitable growth in our Industrial Solutions business.”

Seite 1 von 5
Belden Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020 Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held OTN Systems N.V., a leading provider of automation networking …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Belden Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
13.01.21
BDC EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Management of Belden, Inc. – BDC
12.01.21
Federman & Sherwood Investigates Belden, Inc. For Data Breach Incident