 

Tyler Technologies to Provide Electronic Filing to the State of Texas Through 2027

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 15:17  |  26   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today an agreement valued at $98 million over five years with the Texas Office of Court Administration (OCA) to extend the use of Tyler’s eFileTexas electronic filing solution through August 2027.

Tyler’s initial agreement with the Texas OCA is set to expire in August of 2022. The state was required to go back out to bid for its e-filing project and again selected Tyler to bring advanced electronic filing to the state through at least 2027, with an option to extend the terms through 2032. The eFileTexas solution will continue to serve all of Texas’ 254 counties for both criminal and non-criminal case types.

“We’ve achieved a great deal of success for our courts through the use of eFileTexas,” said David Slayton, administrative director of OCA. “Electronic filing has been key to the Texas Judiciary’s ability to overcome disasters from hurricanes, to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to a ransomware attack. Through all of these disasters, our courts have remained open and operational, and that is due in large part to eFileTexas. It is a crucial function of our judicial system, and I am excited to continue to improve the system with new upgrades and features for our court community.”

This new project will bring a major set of enhancements to the eFileTexas solution, including self-service administrative tools and robust reporting capabilities for both program administrators and clerks at the local level. The clerk reporting will allow supervisors to better manage their office’s operations and make their processes more streamlined.

Tyler has been working with the Texas OCA since it selected Tyler’s Odyssey File & Serve solution for electronic filing in 2012. In September 2015, the Texas OCA and Tyler worked together to successfully implement e-filing statewide for civil cases nine months ahead of schedule, which remains the largest e-filing implementation in the country. As a result of the successful project, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals chose to expand the scope of the e-filing initiative by mandating e-filing in criminal cases, which was completed in December 2019.

“It’s been exciting to see the Texas OCA’s transformation to becoming paperless since the beginning of our partnership with them in 2012,” said Terry Derrick, general manager of eSolutions for Tyler. “We’re very pleased to continue to provide our advanced electronic filing solution to the state, bringing efficiencies to its court processes and helping them improve access to justice for all constituents.”

eFileTexas has more than 425,000 registered users and has eliminated 420 million pages of paper since it was implemented in 2015. It is an open solution that is integrated with 25 other entities, including 15 different electronic filing service providers (EFSPs) and ten court case management systems, and it drives further efficiencies and paper savings through those systems.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies to Provide Electronic Filing to the State of Texas Through 2027 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today an agreement valued at $98 million over five years with the Texas Office of Court Administration (OCA) to extend the use of Tyler’s eFileTexas electronic filing solution through August 2027. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Missouri’s Second-Largest County Selects Tyler Technologies’ Appraisal Software and Services
07.01.21
Tyler Technologies Named to 2021 GovTech 100 List
05.01.21
Maine Launches e-Filing in Select Courts With Tyler Technologies’ eFileMaine Solution
23.12.20
Tyler Technologies to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
22.12.20
Tyler Technologies to Provide Case Management Solution to Akron Municipal Court in Ohio

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.06.20
1
Tyler Technologies