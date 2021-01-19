EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 19.01.2021, 01:30 | 5 | 0 | 0 19.01.2021, 01:30 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR

euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is

responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:





responsible party:



name: Lucy Lilley (natural person)



reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: board member



issuer information:



name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56



information about deal:



ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: Grant of shares as part of remuneration package

date: 19.01.2021; UTC+01:00

market: Outside a Trading Venue

currency: Euro





price volume

0 7001



total volume: 7001

total price: 0

average price: 0





issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English



