Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Coherent to Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Coherent shareholders will receive $100.00 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share they own. At closing, Coherent shareholders are expected to own approximately 27% percent of the combined company.