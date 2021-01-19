 

HealthStream Acquires ComplyALIGN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 22:10  |  16   |   |   

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has acquired ComplyALIGN (incorporated as ProcessDATA, Ltd.), a Chicago-based healthcare technology company. Through the acquisition, HealthStream gains an innovative, SaaS-based policy management system for healthcare organizations that is deployed and highly praised by its customers. ComplyALIGN’s products are used by over 200 healthcare facilities, including over 150 hospitals. ComplyALIGN also does business as HospitalPORTAL, which focuses on hospital intranet solutions that integrate with ComplyALIGN’s policy management system.

“This acquisition is a smart, positive development for everyone involved. ComplyALIGN and HealthStream both share a strong passion for supporting the healthcare workforce with solutions that maximize the quality and delivery of healthcare,” said Albert Jurkiewicz, Chief Executive Officer and founder of ComplyALIGN. “HealthStream is positioned better than anyone to further invest in and grow our products’ market presence and to enable our products with powerful new capabilities. I am excited about the opportunities that this transaction will bring to our customers and excited to join HealthStream.”

The number of policies and procedures that a typical hospital needs to manage and continue to process rarely falls below one thousand. Staff members must know what’s expected of them and have rules and procedures to guide their day-to-day tasks—and this covers a vast array of practices, including those involving administrative practices, federal and state compliance, patient care, medicine, use of IT, and human resources. With policies in so many areas, policies and procedures for hospitals need to be well organized, accessible, searchable, and easily updated—all within a coordinated, collaborative workflow. ComplyALIGN’s policy management system is a highly sought-after and utilized solution for these needs.

“ComplyALIGN’s products address a common, wide-spread pain point expressed by our healthcare customers that’s related to their immense policy management requirements and, therefore, is a terrific addition to our ecosystem of workforce solutions for the healthcare industry,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “I would like to extend a warm welcome to ComplyALIGN’s customers and the company's eleven employees to HealthStream. We believe that adding ComplyALIGN to the growing HealthStream ecosystem will benefit customers and provide another, incremental step forward to fulfilling our mission of improving the quality of healthcare.”

Seite 1 von 2
Healthstream Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HealthStream Acquires ComplyALIGN HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has acquired ComplyALIGN (incorporated as ProcessDATA, Ltd.), a Chicago-based healthcare technology company. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update