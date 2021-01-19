HealthStream Acquires ComplyALIGN
HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has acquired ComplyALIGN (incorporated as ProcessDATA, Ltd.), a Chicago-based healthcare technology company. Through the acquisition, HealthStream gains an innovative, SaaS-based policy management system for healthcare organizations that is deployed and highly praised by its customers. ComplyALIGN’s products are used by over 200 healthcare facilities, including over 150 hospitals. ComplyALIGN also does business as HospitalPORTAL, which focuses on hospital intranet solutions that integrate with ComplyALIGN’s policy management system.
“This acquisition is a smart, positive development for everyone involved. ComplyALIGN and HealthStream both share a strong passion for supporting the healthcare workforce with solutions that maximize the quality and delivery of healthcare,” said Albert Jurkiewicz, Chief Executive Officer and founder of ComplyALIGN. “HealthStream is positioned better than anyone to further invest in and grow our products’ market presence and to enable our products with powerful new capabilities. I am excited about the opportunities that this transaction will bring to our customers and excited to join HealthStream.”
The number of policies and procedures that a typical hospital needs to manage and continue to process rarely falls below one thousand. Staff members must know what’s expected of them and have rules and procedures to guide their day-to-day tasks—and this covers a vast array of practices, including those involving administrative practices, federal and state compliance, patient care, medicine, use of IT, and human resources. With policies in so many areas, policies and procedures for hospitals need to be well organized, accessible, searchable, and easily updated—all within a coordinated, collaborative workflow. ComplyALIGN’s policy management system is a highly sought-after and utilized solution for these needs.
“ComplyALIGN’s products address a common, wide-spread pain point expressed by our healthcare customers that’s related to their immense policy management requirements and, therefore, is a terrific addition to our ecosystem of workforce solutions for the healthcare industry,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “I would like to extend a warm welcome to ComplyALIGN’s customers and the company's eleven employees to HealthStream. We believe that adding ComplyALIGN to the growing HealthStream ecosystem will benefit customers and provide another, incremental step forward to fulfilling our mission of improving the quality of healthcare.”
0 Kommentare