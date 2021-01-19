HealthStream Acquires ComplyALIGN

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has acquired ComplyALIGN (incorporated as ProcessDATA, Ltd.), a Chicago-based healthcare technology company. Through the acquisition, HealthStream gains an innovative, SaaS-based policy management system for healthcare organizations that is deployed and highly praised by its customers. ComplyALIGN’s products are used by over 200 healthcare facilities, including over 150 hospitals. ComplyALIGN also does business as HospitalPORTAL, which focuses on hospital intranet solutions that integrate with ComplyALIGN’s policy management system.

“This acquisition is a smart, positive development for everyone involved. ComplyALIGN and HealthStream both share a strong passion for supporting the healthcare workforce with solutions that maximize the quality and delivery of healthcare,” said Albert Jurkiewicz, Chief Executive Officer and founder of ComplyALIGN. “HealthStream is positioned better than anyone to further invest in and grow our products’ market presence and to enable our products with powerful new capabilities. I am excited about the opportunities that this transaction will bring to our customers and excited to join HealthStream.”