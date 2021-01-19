 

TSR, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended November 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 23:00  |  21   |   |   

TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSRI) (“TSR” or the “Company”), a provider of information technology consulting and recruiting services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended November 30, 2020, revenue increased 5.5% from the same quarter last year to $16.0 million. The loss from operations for the current quarter was $224,000 as compared to an operating income of $64,000 in the prior year quarter. Net loss attributable to TSR for the current quarter was $247,000 as compared to net income attributable to TSR of $62,000 in the prior year quarter. Additionally, net loss per share for the current quarter was $0.13 compared to net income per share of $0.03 in the prior year quarter.

Thomas Salerno, CEO, stated, “Revenue increased 5.5% for the second quarter due to the previously announced acquisition of Geneva Consulting Group on September 1, 2020. Without the acquisition, revenue would have decreased 7.4%. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $673,000 for the quarter. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to $491,000 in expenses from the operations of Geneva Consulting Group. The Company also incurred nonrecurring expenses of $156,000 related to the acquisition. Additionally, the Company recorded an asset impairment charge of $137,000 in the quarter related to subletting one of its branch offices.

While the Company has only owned Geneva for one quarter, the integration of the teams has gone smoothly and we believe the acquisition will help us accelerate growth and improve returns for shareholders. We have recently begun to upgrade and modernize several of our back office systems that we believe will help improve efficiencies and allow the business to continue to scale.

Like many businesses in the country, our business has been impacted by COVID, but I am proud to report that the team finished the calendar year on a high note, with strong momentum for placements into the new year.”

The Company will file its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2020 today with further details at www.sec.gov.

Certain statements contained herein, including statements as to the Company’s plans, future prospects and future cash flow requirements are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the following: the statements concerning the success of the Company’s plan for growth; both internal and through the previously announced pursuit of suitable acquisition candidates; the successful integration of announced acquisitions and any anticipated benefits therefrom; the impact of adverse economic conditions on client spending which have a negative impact on the Company’s business, which includes, but is not limited to, the current adverse economic conditions associated with the COVID-19 global health pandemic and the associated financial crisis, stay-at-home and other orders; risks relating to the competitive nature of the markets for contract computer programming services; the extent to which market conditions for the Company’s contract computer programming services will continue to adversely affect the Company’s business; the concentration of the Company’s business with certain customers; uncertainty as to the Company’s ability to maintain its relations with existing customers and expand its business; the impact of changes in the industry such as the use of vendor management companies in connection with the consultant procurement process; the increase in customers moving IT operations offshore; the Company’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions; the risks, uncertainties and expense of the legal proceedings to which the Company is a party; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Three Months Ended

November 30,

Six Months Ended

November 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Revenue, net

 

$

 

16,069,000

 

 

 

$

 

15,234,000

 

$

 

30,583,000

 

 

 

$

 

30,180,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

13,234,000

 

 

12,784,000

 

25,417,000

 

 

25,455,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

3,059,000

 

 

2,386,000

 

5,330,000

 

 

5,575,000

 

 

 

16,293,000

 

 

15,170,000

 

30,747,000

 

 

31,030,000

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

(224,000

)

 

64,000

 

(164,000

)

 

(850,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

(54,000

)

 

12,000

 

(116,000

)

 

19,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax income (loss)

 

(278,000

)

 

76,000

 

(280,000

)

 

(831,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(30,000

)

 

8,000

 

(35,000

)

 

(239,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net income (loss)

 

(248,000

)

 

68,000

 

(245,000

)

 

(592,000

)

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(1,000

)

 

6,000

 

5,000

 

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to TSR, Inc.

 

$

 

(247,000

 

)

 

$

 

62,000

 

$

 

(250,000

 

)

 

$

 

(602,000

 

)

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net income loss per TSR, Inc. common share

$

(0.13

 

)

 

$

0.03

 

$

 

(0.13

 

)

 

$

 

(0.31

 

)

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

1,962,062

 

 

1,962,062

 

1,962,062

 

 

1,962,062

 

 

TSR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TSR, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended November 30, 2020 TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSRI) (“TSR” or the “Company”), a provider of information technology consulting and recruiting services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2020. For the quarter ended November 30, 2020, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update