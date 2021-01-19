 

Amazon.com to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on February 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.

