 

Citi Fourth Quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Verdeschi, Treasurer, will conduct the Citigroup fourth quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review at 11:00 AM (ET) on Friday, January 29, 2021. The review will be available live via webcast and teleconference.

The webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the call.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Citigroup!
Long
Basispreis 58,45€
Hebel 9,29
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 72,71€
Hebel 8,23
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

To dial-in to the live teleconference, please dial:

US & Canada: (833) 420-0446
International Callers: (314) 888-4603
Conference code: 6450613

Telephone lines will open at 10:45 AM (ET).

A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the event until Sunday, February 28, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). Conference code: 6450613

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi| Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Fourth Quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Verdeschi, Treasurer, will conduct the Citigroup fourth quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review at 11:00 AM (ET) on Friday, January 29, 2021. The review will be available live via webcast and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
Quartalszahlen vorgelegt: US-Bankaktien starten mit dickem Plus ins Jahr - w:o Wallstreet-Expertin: "Dynamik hat sich gedreht"
18.01.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax auf Konsolidierungskurs - Augen auf Biden und Lockdowns
15.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen vor langem Wochenende
15.01.21
Aktien New York: Indizes dämmen Verluste wieder ein
15.01.21
WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste ausgeweitet - Konsolidierung läuft
15.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Hoffnung auf Biden-Programm sorgt für Kauflaune
15.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kurse rutschen ab - Schwache Daten, mäßige Bankenzahlen
15.01.21
ROUNDUP 2: JPMorgan überrascht mit Gewinnsprung im Schlussquartal
15.01.21
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax auf Konsolidierungskurs - Augen auf Biden und Lockdowns
15.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 15.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
1
NinjaTrader Multiple Brokers - Lifetime License zu verkaufen