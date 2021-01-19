Citi Fourth Quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review

The webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor . A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the call.

Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Verdeschi, Treasurer, will conduct the Citigroup fourth quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review at 11:00 AM (ET) on Friday, January 29, 2021. The review will be available live via webcast and teleconference.

To dial-in to the live teleconference, please dial:

US & Canada: (833) 420-0446

International Callers: (314) 888-4603

Conference code: 6450613

Telephone lines will open at 10:45 AM (ET).

A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the event until Sunday, February 28, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). Conference code: 6450613

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

