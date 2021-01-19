Office Properties Income Trust Announces 2020 Dividend Allocations
Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2020 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:
|
Common Shares
Dividend Allocation
Per Share
Section
Total
Unrecaptured
Declaration
Record
Paid/Payable
Dividends
Ordinary
199A
Qualified
Capital
Section 1250
Return of
Dates
Dates
Dates
Per Share
Income
Dividend(1)
Dividend(2)
Gain
Gain(3)
Capital
01/16/20
01/27/20
02/20/20
$0.5500
$0.5500
$0.5500
$0.0000
$0.0000
