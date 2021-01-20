Africa Oil & Power: Senegal, Home of West African Gas Megaprojects, Hosts Major Energy Transition Event

- MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power 2021, organized by Africa Oil & Power under the auspices of H.E. President Macky Sall, will be held on 26-27 October 2021, in Dakar.

- This event will be the leading investment platform for West Africa's oil, gas and power industries. It will showcase the region's investment appeal as one of the most exciting energy hotspots in Africa, with major hydrocarbons discoveries and vast renewable potential.

- MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power 2021 is held in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, COS Petrogaz, Petrosen and various US and Canadian energy industry associations, and it will gather all stakeholders and investors to promote the development and expansion of West Africa's energy sector and open a dialogue on the African Energy Transition.

Dakar, 20 January 2021 - Africa Oil & Power is proud to announce that, under the auspices of H.E. President Macky Sall and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, COS Petrogaz, Petrosen and various US and Canadian energy industry associations, it will organize the first MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 conference and exhibition. The event covers the entire region from Mauritania to Guinea, and also invites other important players in the region such as Algeria, Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire to hold talks with investor delegations from the United States, Australia, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 will be held on 26-27 October, 2021 in Dakar and will be the elite energy gathering for one of Africa's most compelling energy investment destinations. The US-Africa Committee of the African Energy Chamber has provided its full support and endorsement. "Senegal and the region have historically welcomed US investment. This is now more important than ever. Looking ahead, American firms have a critical role in financing and providing technology to drive gas developments and the energy transition," said Jude Kearney, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Service Industries and Finance at the US Department of Commerce and currently President of Kearney Africa Advisors.