 

RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 11:30  |  38   |   |   

Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-01-20
Name AKELIUS FASTIGHETER AB
Isin ﻿XS1692931980
Coupon 1.125
Maturity 2021-10-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 30
Volume bought, SEK mln 30
Number of bids 1
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.10 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.10 %
Highest yield 0.10 %
Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-01-20
Name AKELIUS FASTIGHETER AB
Isin XS1889043359
Coupon 1.875
Maturity 2023-10-03
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield n/a
Lowest accepted yield n/a
Highest yield n/a
Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-01-20
Name FASTIGHETS AB BALDER
Isin SE0013359726
Coupon 1.363
Maturity 2022-07-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield n/a
Lowest accepted yield n/a
Highest yield n/a
Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a

 

Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-01-20
Name FASTIGHETS AB BALDER
Isin SE0012675940
Coupon 0.708
Maturity 2022-01-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield n/a
Lowest accepted yield n/a
Highest yield n/a
Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-01-20
Name WILLHEM AB
Isin SE0012193985
Coupon 0.979
Maturity 2025-02-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield n/a
Lowest accepted yield n/a
Highest yield n/a
Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-01-20
Name WILLHEM AB
Isin SE0011088921
Coupon 0.69
Maturity 2022-01-11
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield n/a
Lowest accepted yield n/a
Highest yield n/a
Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-01-20
Name LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB
Isin SE0012676666
Coupon 0.825
Maturity 2024-12-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield n/a
Lowest accepted yield n/a
Highest yield n/a
Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-01-20
Name LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB
Isin SE0012676609
Coupon 0.91
Maturity 2025-11-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield n/a
Lowest accepted yield n/a
Highest yield n/a
Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-01-20
Name TELE 2 AB
Isin XS2187707463
Coupon 1.375
Maturity 2025-06-10
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield n/a
Lowest accepted yield n/a
Highest yield n/a
Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-01-20
Name TELE 2 AB
Isin XS1571151627
Coupon 2.00
Maturity 2023-02-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield n/a
Lowest accepted yield n/a
Highest yield n/a
Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a


 





