RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-01-20
|Name
|AKELIUS FASTIGHETER AB
|Isin
|
XS1692931980
|Coupon
|1.125
|Maturity
|2021-10-04
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.10 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.10 %
|Highest yield
|0.10 %
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-01-20
|Name
|AKELIUS FASTIGHETER AB
|Isin
|XS1889043359
|Coupon
|1.875
|Maturity
|2023-10-03
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|n/a
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-01-20
|Name
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER
|Isin
|SE0013359726
|Coupon
|1.363
|Maturity
|2022-07-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|n/a
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-01-20
|Name
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER
|Isin
|SE0012675940
|Coupon
|0.708
|Maturity
|2022-01-28
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|n/a
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-01-20
|Name
|WILLHEM AB
|Isin
|SE0012193985
|Coupon
|0.979
|Maturity
|2025-02-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|n/a
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-01-20
|Name
|WILLHEM AB
|Isin
|SE0011088921
|Coupon
|0.69
|Maturity
|2022-01-11
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|n/a
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-01-20
|Name
|LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB
|Isin
|SE0012676666
|Coupon
|0.825
|Maturity
|2024-12-06
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|n/a
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-01-20
|Name
|LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB
|Isin
|SE0012676609
|Coupon
|0.91
|Maturity
|2025-11-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|n/a
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-01-20
|Name
|TELE 2 AB
|Isin
|XS2187707463
|Coupon
|1.375
|Maturity
|2025-06-10
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|n/a
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-01-20
|Name
|TELE 2 AB
|Isin
|XS1571151627
|Coupon
|2.00
|Maturity
|2023-02-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|n/a
