RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 20.01.2021, 11:30 | 38 | 0 | 0 20.01.2021, 11:30 | Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-01-20 Name AKELIUS FASTIGHETER AB Isin ﻿XS1692931980

Coupon 1.125 Maturity 2021-10-04 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 30 Volume bought, SEK mln 30 Number of bids 1 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield 0.10 % Lowest accepted yield 0.10 % Highest yield 0.10 % Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-01-20 Name AKELIUS FASTIGHETER AB Isin XS1889043359 Coupon 1.875 Maturity 2023-10-03 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield n/a Lowest accepted yield n/a Highest yield n/a Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-01-20 Name FASTIGHETS AB BALDER Isin SE0013359726 Coupon 1.363 Maturity 2022-07-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield n/a Lowest accepted yield n/a Highest yield n/a Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-01-20 Name FASTIGHETS AB BALDER Isin SE0012675940 Coupon 0.708 Maturity 2022-01-28 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield n/a Lowest accepted yield n/a Highest yield n/a Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-01-20 Name WILLHEM AB Isin SE0012193985 Coupon 0.979 Maturity 2025-02-22 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield n/a Lowest accepted yield n/a Highest yield n/a Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-01-20 Name WILLHEM AB Isin SE0011088921 Coupon 0.69 Maturity 2022-01-11 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield n/a Lowest accepted yield n/a Highest yield n/a Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-01-20 Name LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB Isin SE0012676666 Coupon 0.825 Maturity 2024-12-06 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield n/a Lowest accepted yield n/a Highest yield n/a Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-01-20 Name LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB Isin SE0012676609 Coupon 0.91 Maturity 2025-11-13 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield n/a Lowest accepted yield n/a Highest yield n/a Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-01-20 Name TELE 2 AB Isin XS2187707463 Coupon 1.375 Maturity 2025-06-10 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield n/a Lowest accepted yield n/a Highest yield n/a Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-01-20 Name TELE 2 AB Isin XS1571151627 Coupon 2.00 Maturity 2023-02-24 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield n/a Lowest accepted yield n/a Highest yield n/a Accepted at lowest yield, % n/a









